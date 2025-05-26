Uganda's military says it has severed ties with Germany over 'subversive activities' by ambassador

Uganda's military has severed all military cooperation with Germany after it accused Berlin's ambassador to Kampala of involvement in "subversive activities" in the East African country, its spokesperson said.

"The Uganda People's Defence Forces has, with immediate effect, suspended all ongoing defense and military cooperation activities with the Federal Republic of Germany," UPDF spokesperson Chris Magezi said in a statement posted on the X platform on Sunday.

The decision was "in response to credible intelligence reports that the current German Ambassador to Uganda, His Excellency Mathias Schauer, is actively engaged in subversive activities in the country," Magezi said.

He did not give details of those activities or details of any existing military cooperation between Uganda and Germany.