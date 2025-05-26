Police conclude investigation into Ramat Gan man for sexual offenses against minors

Israel Police concluded a 34-year-old Ramat Gan resident who allegedly committed sexual acts against a minor and her acquaintances, the police confirmed on Monday.

The suspect knew of the teenage girl's family difficulties and gained her trust by claiming to know her and her family, enticing her with electronic cigarettes and alcohol, and inviting her to his home multiple times, the police allege.

The suspect was arrested in late April and has been extended until Monday. The State Attorney intends to file an indictment against him.