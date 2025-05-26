Jerusalem Post
Government welcomes Maj.-Gen. Zini's appt as Shin Bet head

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli government "welcomed" Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to appoint Major General David Zini as the head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), according to a statement read at an Israeli Security Cabinet meeting on Monday, the Jerusalem Post has learned. 

"The government calls on all relevant parties to remove obstacles and expedite the process of approving the appointment, which is essential for Israel's security. The government emphasizes the importance of appointing a permanent head of the Shin Bet during wartime and urges against resorting to the appointment of a temporary replacement," it declared. 

