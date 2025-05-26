Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Residents of Jerusalem neighborhood evacuated after fire breaks out

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Residents of Jerusalem's Yaffe Nof neighborhood were evacuated due to a fire that broke out in the area, putting the first line of homes in potential danger. 

NATO’s could agree 5% defence spending target at The Hague summit
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 06:35 PM
Sweden to summon Israeli ambassador over Gaza
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 05:15 PM
Government welcomes Maj.-Gen. Zini's appt as Shin Bet head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 04:44 PM
Majority of medical equipment in Gaza are out of stock, WHO says
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 04:19 PM
Bank of Israel keeps rates on hold after April inflation rise
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 04:12 PM
US homeland security chief Kristi Noem speaks with Netanyahu about Iran
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 03:42 PM
Iraqi oil ministry sues Kurdish region's government over US contracts
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 02:52 PM
Firefighting teams contain fire in the Jerusalem forest area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 12:30 PM
Kuwait and Saudi Arabia announce oil discovery in Neutral Zone
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:25 PM
Russian forces capture two settlements in eastern Ukraine, TASS reports
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:23 PM
Iran will survive even if there are no talks with US, president says
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:17 PM
Russia does not see Vatican as a serious arena for peace talks
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:15 PM
Lufthansa Group delays resuming flights to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 12:14 PM
Three rockets fired from Gaza Strip, two fell short, one intercepted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 09:30 AM
Separatists' sit-at-home protests lead to 700 deaths in Nigeria
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 09:09 AM