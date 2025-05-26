Jerusalem Post
NATO’s Rutte: expect agreement on 5% defence spending target at The Hague summit

By REUTERS

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Monday that he assumes alliance members will agree to a broad defence spending target of 5% of GDP during a summit in The Hague next month.

"I assume that in The Hague we will agree on a high defence spend target of in total 5%," Rutte said at meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton.

"Let's say that this 5%, but I will not say what is the individual breakup, but it will be considerably north of 3% when it comes to the hard spend, and it will be also a target on defence related spending," he added.

