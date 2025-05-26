Gov't approves two new settlements in North, Goldknopf says

The government has approved two new settlements in northern Israel, Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf announced in a statement on X/Twitter on Monday.

הממשלה אישרה את הצעתי יחד עם שרת ההתיישבות @oritstrock להקמת שני יישובים חדשים בצפון, בגליל העליון, בשטח המועצה האזורית מבואות חרמון, ובגליל התחתון. זהו מהלך אסטרטגי חשוב לחיזוק אחיזתנו בצפון ביטחונית, אזרחית וקהילתית. — השר יצחק גולדקנופף (@DOVRUTGoldknopf) May 26, 2025

"This is a strategic move to strengthen our presence in the North — in terms of security, civil infrastructure, and community development," he wrote.