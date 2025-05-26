Trump Media Group plans to raise about $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Trump Media to raise $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies, FT reports
