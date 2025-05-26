Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump Media to raise $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies, FT reports

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 26, 2025 19:08

Trump Media Group plans to raise about $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Gov't approves two new settlements in North, Goldknopf says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 07:07 PM
NATO’s could agree 5% defence spending target at The Hague summit
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 06:35 PM
Sweden to summon Israeli ambassador over Gaza
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 05:15 PM
Residents of Jerusalem neighborhood evacuated after fire breaks out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 05:15 PM
Government welcomes Maj.-Gen. Zini's appt as Shin Bet head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 04:44 PM
Majority of medical equipment in Gaza are out of stock, WHO says
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 04:19 PM
Bank of Israel keeps rates on hold after April inflation rise
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 04:12 PM
US homeland security chief Kristi Noem speaks with Netanyahu about Iran
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 03:42 PM
Iraqi oil ministry sues Kurdish region's government over US contracts
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 02:52 PM
Firefighting teams contain fire in the Jerusalem forest area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 12:30 PM
Kuwait and Saudi Arabia announce oil discovery in Neutral Zone
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:25 PM
Russian forces capture two settlements in eastern Ukraine, TASS reports
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:23 PM
Iran will survive even if there are no talks with US, president says
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:17 PM
Russia does not see Vatican as a serious arena for peace talks
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 12:15 PM
Lufthansa Group delays resuming flights to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 12:14 PM