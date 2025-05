Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara stated on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to advance the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Zini's position as head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) is invalid and illegal, Israeli media reported.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli government "welcomed" Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to appoint Zini as the head of the Shin Bet, according to a statement read at an Israeli Security Cabinet meeting, The Jerusalem Post learned.