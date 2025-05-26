Jerusalem Post
Iran's Khamenei calls for Iranian, Pakistani 'joint efforts' against Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 26, 2025 20:45

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called for "joint efforts" from Iran and Pakistan against Israel, in a series of posts on X/Twitter on Monday evening.

"Effective, joint efforts by Iran and Pakistan are necessary to stop the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza," Khamenei wrote.

"The Palestinian issue is the most important issue in the Islamic world."

"Pakistan’s stance on the Palestinian issue has been very commendable. While there have always been inducements for Islamic countries to establish ties with the Zionist regime, Pakistan has never been influenced by those inducements," he said.

"The only way to ensure the security of the Islamic Ummah is the unity of Muslim nations," Khamenei added.

