Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Car hits pedestrians during Liverpool Premier League title parade, suspect detained

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 26, 2025 21:26

A "number of pedestrians" were hit by a car in the northern English city of Liverpool on Monday as tens of thousands of people celebrated the Premier League club's title victory at a parade, police said in a statement.

Police said in a statement that the car had stopped at the scene and a male had been detained.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene," they said.

 This is a developing story. 

Israeli military excavating area of Mohammed Sinwar reported death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 08:46 PM
Iran's Khamenei calls for 'joint efforts' with Pakistan against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 08:43 PM
A-G Gali Baharav-Miara criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu's spy chief pick
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 08:31 PM
Rafah aid center will not open on Monday due to logistical reasons
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/26/2025 08:11 PM
Gov't approves two new settlements in North, Goldknopf says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 07:07 PM
Trump Media to raise $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 07:06 PM
NATO’s could agree 5% defence spending target at The Hague summit
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 06:35 PM
Sweden to summon Israeli ambassador over Gaza
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 05:15 PM
Residents of Jerusalem neighborhood evacuated after fire breaks out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 05:15 PM
Government welcomes Maj.-Gen. Zini's appt as Shin Bet head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 04:44 PM
Majority of medical equipment in Gaza are out of stock, WHO says
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 04:19 PM
Bank of Israel keeps rates on hold after April inflation rise
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 04:12 PM
US homeland security chief Kristi Noem speaks with Netanyahu about Iran
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 03:42 PM
Iraqi oil ministry sues Kurdish region's government over US contracts
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 02:52 PM
Firefighting teams contain fire in the Jerusalem forest area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 12:30 PM