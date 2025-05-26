Car hits pedestrians during Liverpool Premier League title parade, suspect detained

A "number of pedestrians" were hit by a car in the northern English city of Liverpool on Monday as tens of thousands of people celebrated the Premier League club's title victory at a parade, police said in a statement.

A car has plowed into a crowd of Liverpool fans celebrating today on Dale Street in Liverpool. One man has been arrested.Some extremely twisted minded people amongst us. pic.twitter.com/brvIjXJGe7 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 26, 2025

Police said in a statement that the car had stopped at the scene and a male had been detained.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene," they said.

This is a developing story.