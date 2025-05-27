Russia works on peace draft amid Putin meeting with Turkey, discussing Ukraine

Russia is continuing to work on the draft memorandum ahead of a possible peace accord to end the war in Ukraine, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

The draft memorandum will spell out the principles of a settlement and the terms of a possible ceasefire, Zakharova said, adding that the document will be handed over to Kyiv as soon as it is ready.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's foreign minister discussed at a meeting in Moscow efforts to end the war in Ukraine and developments since direct talks between the warring parties, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.

Russia said on Monday that the main topic of the talks would be bilateral relations, but that Ukraine would also be discussed.