Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia works on peace draft amid Putin meeting with Turkey, discussing Ukraine

By REUTERS

Russia is continuing to work on the draft memorandum ahead of a possible peace accord to end the war in Ukraine, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

The draft memorandum will spell out the principles of a settlement and the terms of a possible ceasefire, Zakharova said, adding that the document will be handed over to Kyiv as soon as it is ready.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's foreign minister discussed at a meeting in Moscow efforts to end the war in Ukraine and developments since direct talks between the warring parties, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.

Russia said on Monday that the main topic of the talks would be bilateral relations, but that Ukraine would also be discussed.

Large blast in chemical plant in China's Shandong
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 09:49 AM
IDF intercepts missile from Yemen, no sirens activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2025 07:45 AM
China accuses Taiwan of cyberattack on tech company
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 07:02 AM
China accuses Taiwan of cyberattack on tech company
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 04:33 AM
North Korea says US space shield is 'nuclear war scenario'
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 12:41 AM
Iran denies suspending uranium enrichment in Oman proposal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 10:45 PM
Steve Witkoff, Adam Boehler say Israeli hostage news coming soon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 10:01 PM
Israeli military excavating area of Mohammed Sinwar reported death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 08:46 PM
Iran's Khamenei calls for 'joint efforts' with Pakistan against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 08:43 PM
A-G Gali Baharav-Miara criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu's spy chief pick
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 08:31 PM
Rafah aid center will not open on Monday due to logistical reasons
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/26/2025 08:11 PM
Gov't approves two new settlements in North, Goldknopf says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/26/2025 07:07 PM
Trump Media to raise $3 billion to spend on cryptocurrencies
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 07:06 PM
NATO’s could agree 5% defence spending target at The Hague summit
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 06:35 PM
Sweden to summon Israeli ambassador over Gaza
By REUTERS
05/26/2025 05:15 PM