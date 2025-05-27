Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in deportations to third countries

By REUTERS

President Donald Trump's administration asked the US Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in its effort to rapidly deport migrants to countries other than their own without the opportunity to raise claims that they fear being persecuted, tortured or killed there.

The Justice Department requested that the justices lift Boston-based US District Judge Brian Murphy's nationwide injunction requiring that migrants be given the chance to seek legal relief from deportation before they are sent to so-called "third countries," while litigation continues in the case.

The administration's filing represents its latest trip to the nation's highest judicial body as it seeks a freer hand to pursue Trump's crackdown on immigration and contest lower court decisions that have impeded the Republican president's policies.

The administration said Murphy's injunction is preventing potentially thousands of pending deportations.

IDF reservist severely wounded in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2025 09:33 PM
Hostage families demand Dermer's resignation from negotiation team 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2025 08:09 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah Radwan Forces terrorist in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2025 06:09 PM
Eleven in 'stable' condition after Liverpool parade crash
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 05:43 PM
Terrorists who murdered one, sentenced to life in prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2025 05:05 PM
Fight breaks out at Knesset as soldiers' mothers protest war in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2025 04:05 PM
NPR sues Trump over order to cut funding
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 03:36 PM
17 EU countries sound alarm over Hungarian LGBTQ+ laws
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 01:55 PM
Police arrest 14-year-old for carrying 600 rounds of MAG ammunition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2025 12:51 PM
Russia works on peace draft amid meeting with Turkey, discussing Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 10:41 AM
Large blast in chemical plant in China's Shandong
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 09:49 AM
IDF intercepts missile from Yemen, no sirens activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2025 07:45 AM
China accuses Taiwan of cyberattack on tech company
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 07:02 AM
China accuses Taiwan of cyberattack on tech company
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 04:33 AM
North Korea says US space shield is 'nuclear war scenario'
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 12:41 AM