Opposition leader Yair Lapid reacted to Netanyahu's promotion of Yehuda Cohen as acting State Comptroller, calling him unsuitable for the position on Monday evening.

"Netanyahu deliberately appoints completely unsuitable people again and again, whom he knows in advance will be disqualified, just to take the Qatar-gate affair off the headlines, the fact that Israel funds humanitarian aid companies to Gaza, and the billions he transfers to draft dodgers," Lapid said.