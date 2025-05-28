Jerusalem Post
Zelensky says Russia has gathered 50,000 troops for offensive on northern Ukraine

By REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had gathered 50,000 troops near Ukraine's northern Sumy region but added that Kyiv had taken steps to prevent Moscow from conducting a large-scale offensive there.

The build-up comes as Russia appears to be gearing up for a summer offensive in Ukraine while Kyiv waits for Moscow to present a memorandum laying out its conditions to proceed with ceasefire talks.

Sumy lies across the border from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukraine previously seized and held a pocket of land for months, before being almost fully pushed out last month, although it says it still holds some areas there.

