Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gov't to advance deportation of terrorists with Israeli citizenship, Katz says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that the government will advance implementation of a law to deport terrorists carrying Israeli citizenship in a joint statement with coalition chair MK Ofir Katz and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel.

In the joint statement, the defense minister claimed that the deportation of four terrorists is in an "advanced stage," with Israel set to launch proceedings against hundreds more.

The statement noted that a confidential status discussion was held in the Knesset's House Committee, which included Katz. The discussion focused on monitoring the implementation of the law proposed by Ofir Katz to remove citizenship and deport terrorists receiving payments from the Palestinian Authority.

Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, calls to free hostages
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 12:31 PM
Putin, for Ukraine peace, wants a pledge to halt NATO enlargement
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:43 AM
Iran says it might accept American IAEA inspectors if nuclear deal
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 10:22 AM
Zelensky: Russia gathered 50,000 troops for offensive on north Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 10:11 AM
UNRWA chief warns of the organization's 'dire' financial state
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 09:59 AM
Israeli hostage families, demonstrators block Tel Aviv highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 08:18 AM
Eleven bodies found in beached boat in Eastern Caribbean
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 05:06 AM
Police search for shooter after five wounded in Connecticut mall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 03:59 AM
Trump to pardon reality TV's Todd and Julie Chrisley
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 01:26 AM
Security guard arrested for attacking elderly person at Western Wall
By EFRAT FORSHER
05/28/2025 01:08 AM
Lapid: 'Netanyahu deliberately appoints completely unsuitable people'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 12:20 AM
Trump asks US Supreme Court to intervene in deportations
By REUTERS
05/27/2025 11:09 PM
IDF reservist severely wounded in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2025 09:33 PM
Hostage families demand Dermer's resignation from negotiation team 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2025 08:09 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah Radwan Forces terrorist in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2025 06:09 PM