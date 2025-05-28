Gov't to advance deportation of terrorists with Israeli citizenship, Katz says

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that the government will advance implementation of a law to deport terrorists carrying Israeli citizenship in a joint statement with coalition chair MK Ofir Katz and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel.

In the joint statement, the defense minister claimed that the deportation of four terrorists is in an "advanced stage," with Israel set to launch proceedings against hundreds more.

The statement noted that a confidential status discussion was held in the Knesset's House Committee, which included Katz. The discussion focused on monitoring the implementation of the law proposed by Ofir Katz to remove citizenship and deport terrorists receiving payments from the Palestinian Authority.