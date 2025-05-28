Jerusalem Post
Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, calls to free hostages

By REUTERS

Pope Leo appealed on Wednesday for a ceasefire in Gaza, and called on Israel and Hamas terrorists to "completely respect" international humanitarian law.

"In the Gaza Strip, the intense cries are reaching Heaven more and more from mothers and fathers who hold tightly to the bodies of their dead children," the pontiff said during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

"To those responsible, I renew my appeal: stop the fighting," said the pope. "Liberate all the hostages. Completely respect humanitarian law."

Leo, elected on May 8 to replace the late Pope Francis, also appealed for an end to the war in Ukraine.

 

