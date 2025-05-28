Jerusalem Post
Justice Min., Moldovan amb. sign cooperation agreement on legal, commerce

By SARAH BEN-NUN

Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi signed on Tuesday a cooperation agreement on legal and commerce matters between the two countries, the Justice Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The ministry noted that the agreement “is part of the general policy geared to strengthening Israel's position in the international arena and establishing foundations for civil cooperation and inter-state trade.”

Popsoi said the agreements “signifies a turning point in our bilateral relations, and offers advantages to civilians of both countries.” 

Levin said that the agreement “thrusts Israeli-Moldovan relations into a new realm and will contribute to prosperity and success.”

The ministry further noted that this is the first of its kind to be signed in decades, and that it would aid in legal certainty, advancing trade relations, protecting the rights of lawyers, and aid in enforcing legal decisions. 

 

