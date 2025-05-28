Jerusalem Post
EU council adopts legal acts to lift economic sanctions on Syria

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 28, 2025 15:13

The Council of the European Union on Wednesday adopted legal acts formalizing a decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria.

EU foreign ministers agreed last week to lift the sanctions.

The EU will keep sanctions related to Assad's government and restrictions based on security grounds, while also introducing new sanctions against individuals and entities connected to a wave of violence in March, the Council said.

"The Council will continue monitoring developments on the ground and stands ready to introduce further restrictive measures against human rights violators and those fueling instability in Syria," it added.

