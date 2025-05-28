Low-cost airline Ryanair cancels flights to Israel until August

Low-cost airline Ryanair said it was "forced to cancel flights" to Israel until at least the beginning of August, citing reasons "beyond our control" on Wednesday.

Opposition head MK Yair Lapid stated that the cancellations "could have been prevented if the government had worked in an orderly manner and offered airlines insurance reimbursement," adding that it had been done in the past.

Additional airlines have canceled flights

Earlier this week, British Airways delayed flights to Israel as well, citing concerns regarding the security situation in Israel.

The Lufthansa Group, consisting of an alliance of airlines, including Lufthansa Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Discover Airlines, Eurowings, ITA Airways, and Swiss International Air Lines, has delayed flights to Israel until at least June 15. A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 plane (credit: REUTERS/PAUL HANNA)

Houthi missile strike at Ben-Gurion Airport

Multiple airlines canceled flights to Israel following a Houthi missile striking the area of Ben-Gurion Airport in April due to a technical error.

American carriers United and Delta—both of which had only recently resumed flights to Israel—have also canceled their flights, along with France’s Transavia and its Air France, Air Canada, Japan’s Nippon Airways, and Spain’s Air Europa.

This incident was considered one of the most serious failures in Israel’s missile defense system.