Health Ministry alerts Israelis to rabid cow in western Galilee

Five people who were exposed to a rabid cow in the village of Shomera in the western Galilee have been referred for preventive rabies treatment, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The Health Ministry has requested that anyone who has been in contact, or whose animals have been in contact with the infected animal or any stray animal in the area between May 12, 2025, and May 27, 2025 to urgently contact the Akko Health Office at 04-9955138, or their nearest health office to assess the need for preventive treatment.

Parents of children are instructed to ask if the children had any contact with suspicious animals and, if so, contact the health office urgently.

Pet owners are instructed to contact their municipal veterinarian to verify their pet’s vaccination status.