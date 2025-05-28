Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Health Ministry alerts Israelis to rabid cow in western Galilee

By MAARIV

Five people who were exposed to a rabid cow in the village of Shomera in the western Galilee have been referred for preventive rabies treatment, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The Health Ministry has requested that anyone who has been in contact, or whose animals have been in contact with the infected animal or any stray animal in the area between May 12, 2025, and May 27, 2025 to urgently contact the Akko Health Office at 04-9955138, or their nearest health office to assess the need for preventive treatment.

Parents of children are instructed to ask if the children had any contact with suspicious animals and, if so, contact the health office urgently.

Pet owners are instructed to contact their municipal veterinarian to verify their pet’s vaccination status.

UAE summons Israeli ambassador following 'provocations' in Jerusalem
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/28/2025 04:06 PM
Fire in Ben Shemen area leads to Highway 1 closure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 03:58 PM
Retired surgeon gets 20 year sentence in child rape trial in France
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 03:54 PM
German gov. restricts migrant family reunification, path to citizenship
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 02:34 PM
IDF and Border Police arrest 18 wanted suspects during West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 02:26 PM
Israeli military destroys terror rocket launcher, other targets in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 01:54 PM
EU council adopts legal acts to lift economic sanctions on Syria
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 01:49 PM
Fire breaks out in Haifa, firefighting teams deployed
By MAARIV
05/28/2025 01:43 PM
Justice Min., Moldovan amb. sign cooperation agreement on legal, commerc
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/28/2025 12:48 PM
Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, calls to free hostages
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 12:31 PM
Katz: Gov, to advance deportation of terrorists with Israeli citizenship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 12:16 PM
Putin, for Ukraine peace, wants a pledge to halt NATO enlargement
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:43 AM
Iran says it might accept American IAEA inspectors if nuclear deal
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 10:22 AM
Zelensky: Russia gathered 50,000 troops for offensive on north Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 10:11 AM
UNRWA chief warns of the organization's 'dire' financial state
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 09:59 AM