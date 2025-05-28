Jerusalem Post
IDF chief says campaign against Hezbollah not over as troops on Lebanon border reduced

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment at the Northern Command on Wednesday, during which he said that the campaign against Hezbollah is not over.

"We trust only in ourselves, and defend ourselves with our own strength," said the chief of staff, "The campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon is not over - we will pursue it and continue to weaken it until it collapses. 

This comes after the IDF withdrew the 146th Division from the Lebanese border. 

"We will continue to operate across the border in order to remove threats as they arise. Our goal is to ensure security for the northern communities and residents," he said.

Zamir praised the reserve troops for their work in the northern sector since the beginning of the war.

