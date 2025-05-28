Jerusalem Post
'No more excuses': Hostage Families Forum responds to Mohammed Sinwar's death

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Hostage Families Forum responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement that Mohammed Sinwar had been killed, saying that the government had "no more excuses" for not reaching a comprehensive hostage deal in a statement on Wednesday.

The forum wrote that Mohammed Sinwar's death "completes the mission of defeating Hamas," adding that the next step would be a deal bringing every hostage home, calling it "a true victory that reflects the will of the vast majority of the Israeli people."

