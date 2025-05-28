Jerusalem Post
Trump says US is working on food deliveries to Gaza

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 28, 2025 21:04

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration is working on accelerating food deliveries to Palestinians living in Gaza.

"We are on the precipice of sending out a new term sheet that hopefully will be delivered later on today," said  Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

"The president is going to review it. And I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution, a temporary ceasefire, and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution, of that conflict."

Witkoff made the comments at the White House alongside Trump, who said that his administration is working on accelerating food deliveries to Palestinians living 're getting food to the people of Gaza. It's been a very nasty situation," Trump told reporters.

