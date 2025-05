French President Emmanuel Macron called for the return of the Gaza hostages in a post on X/Twitter on Wednesday.

"600 days have passed, and 58 hostages are still held by Hamas. 600 days of unbearable hell for them and their loved ones. 600 days without a single day passing without thinking of them," he wrote.

"France stands by their side—committed and determined. For their release, for an immediate ceasefire, for the peace and security of all. This is our highest mission."