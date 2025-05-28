Smotrich: 'I will not allow signing a partial deal that gives Hamas oxygen and a lifeline'

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated he would not allow a partial deal with Hamas in a post on X/Twitter on Wednesday, following US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff's announcement that a new hostage deal proposal will be sent to Israel and Hamas.

"We need to continue tightening the rope around Hamas' neck and force it into a complete surrender deal with all the hostages at once," he wrote.

"It would be delusional folly to release pressure now and sign a partial deal with it [Hamas] that would give it oxygen and a lifeline and allow him to recover. I will not allow such a thing to happen. Period."

Sa'ar calls for a deal to release hostages

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that "if there is a chance to release hostages, it is appropriate to do so." He said that this is the will of the majority of Israelis.

לפני 11 ימים נתנה ישראל תשובה חיובית להצעת ארה״ב למתווה לשחרור חטופים. עד כה חמאס סרב לה. ואולם, ככל שיהיה סיכוי לשחרור חטופים - מן הראוי לעשות זאת וזה רצון הרוב המוחלט של העם בישראל. יש לפעול לפי האינטרסים הלאומיים ולא לפי לחצים ואיומים פוליטיים. — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 28, 2025

"Actions should be taken according to national interests, not according to political pressure and threats," he continued.

National Unity leader Benny Gantz noted that the prime minister had "no excuse" to not accept a hostage deal.

"Even tonight, Netanyahu knows the government will not fall because of the hostage deal. [Some] 600 days after the start of the fighting — he has no excuse," he wrote.

"He must accept the American proposal and advance a plan that will bring back all the hostages."

Special envoy Witkoff told reporters that he had a positive feeling about a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

The new proposal compared to the old one

The new proposal is based on discussions held in Washington in recent days between Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Witkoff, as well as talks conducted by Bishara Bahbah in Qatar with senior Hamas officials.

The previous proposal on the table offered the release of 10 live hostages on the first day of the deal in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire.

The main point of contention between the parties is what will happen on the final day of the ceasefire if no further agreement is reached.