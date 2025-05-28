US authorities arrest Mexican immigrant who allegedly threatened to shoot Trump

US immigration authorities arrested a Mexican immigrant who allegedly threatened to shoot President Donald Trump, the US Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday.

The man, Ramon Morales Reyes, 54, allegedly sent a letter to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stating that he would "shoot your precious president in [his] head" at one of his rallies, according to DHS, which published an image of the letter.

Morales said in the letter that ICE had been deporting his family members although he did not mention anyone specifically.

"We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans - we have done more for this country than you white people," the letter reads.

Trump was targeted in two assassination attempts during his 2024 presidential campaign, including a shooting a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The suspects in both of those attempts were US citizens.