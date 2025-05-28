Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US authorities arrest Mexican immigrant who allegedly threatened to shoot Trump

By REUTERS

US immigration authorities arrested a Mexican immigrant who allegedly threatened to shoot President Donald Trump, the US Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday.

The man, Ramon Morales Reyes, 54, allegedly sent a letter to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stating that he would "shoot your precious president in [his] head" at one of his rallies, according to DHS, which published an image of the letter.

Morales said in the letter that ICE had been deporting his family members although he did not mention anyone specifically.

"We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans - we have done more for this country than you white people," the letter reads.

Trump was targeted in two assassination attempts during his 2024 presidential campaign, including a shooting a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The suspects in both of those attempts were US citizens.

US Marines, UAE Presidential Guard conduct training exercise
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 11:12 PM
Maj.-Gen. David Zini to retire from IDF on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:36 PM
Netanyahu welcomes US Senator James Lankford to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:33 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron calls for return of Gaza hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:15 PM
90% of Swiss village covered by landslide after glacier collapse
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 09:05 PM
Donald Trump says US is working on food deliveries to Gaza
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 07:48 PM
Hostage Families Forum responds to Mohammed Sinwar's death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 07:22 PM
IDF chief praises soldiers for work along Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 07:20 PM
Germany charges three with spying on Ukrainian in assasination plot
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 05:43 PM
US visa policy targets foreign nationals who 'censor' Americans
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 05:37 PM
Health Ministry alerts Israelis to rabid cow in western Galilee
By MAARIV
05/28/2025 04:55 PM
Fire in Ben Shemen area leads to Highway 1 closure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 03:58 PM
Retired surgeon gets 20 year sentence in child rape trial in France
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 03:54 PM
German gov. restricts migrant family reunification, path to citizenship
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 02:34 PM
IDF and Border Police arrest 18 wanted suspects during West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 02:26 PM