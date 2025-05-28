US Marines, UAE Presidential Guard conduct training exercise in California

Soldiers from the US Marine Corps and the United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard conducted a training exercise at Camp Pendleton, California, as shared by CENTCOM Hebrew on X/Twitter Wednesday night.
"The exercise strengthens cooperation between the two units and enhances interoperability between the United States and the United Arab Emirates," the post read.
חיילים מחיל הנחתים של ארצות הברית ומשמר הנשיאות של איחוד האמירויות הערביות מקיימים אימון לשיפור יכולות מבצעיות במחנה פנדלטון שבקליפורניה. האימון מחזק את שיתוף הפעולה בין שתי היחידות ומשפר את יכולת הפעולה ההדדית בין ארצות הברית לאיחוד האמירויות. pic.twitter.com/U7Nfco2dbN— פיקוד מרכז של ארצות הברית (@CENTCOMHebrew) May 28, 2025