Trump pardons former New York lawmaker Michael Grimm

US President Donald Trump signed a full pardon for former U.S. Representative Michael Grimm of New York, who had pleaded guilty to a felony tax evasion charge in 2014, a White House official said on Wednesday.

A Republican like Trump, Grimm represented districts that included Staten Island and a small portion of southern Brooklyn. He was sentenced to eight months in prison and served seven months in 2015 and 2016.

The former congressman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Grimm admitted to under-reporting employee wages at Healthalicious, a restaurant he co-owned before starting his political career.

The former Marine and FBI agent was first elected in 2010. He was reelected in 2012 and again in 2014 despite facing federal indictment on tax evasion. He pleaded guilty and stepped down in January 2015 before completing a third term.