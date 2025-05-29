Musk leaves Trump administration, AP reports

Elon Musk has left President Donald Trump's administration, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk thanked US President Donald Trump as his time as a special government employee as part of the Department of Government Efficiency draws to an end, he said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.
As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending. The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025