Musk leaves Trump administration, AP reports

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 29, 2025 03:53

Elon Musk has left President Donald Trump's administration, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk thanked US President Donald Trump as his time as a special government employee as part of the Department of Government Efficiency draws to an end, he said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

White House optimistic that new proposal could lead to ceasefire
By MAARIV
05/29/2025 04:14 AM
London police arrest five pro-Palestinian protesters targeting Gal Gadot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 03:01 AM
US trade court blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 02:40 AM
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies five killed at aid distribution site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 01:51 AM
Trump pardons former New York lawmaker Michael Grimm
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 01:02 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region, EMSC says
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 12:52 AM
Trump bid to deport Columbia's Khalil likely unconstitutional, judge say
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:46 PM
US Marines, UAE Presidential Guard conduct training exercise
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 11:12 PM
US arrests Mexican man who allegedly threatened to shoot Trum
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:00 PM
Maj.-Gen. David Zini to retire from IDF on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:36 PM
Netanyahu welcomes US Senator James Lankford to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:33 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron calls for return of Gaza hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:15 PM
90% of Swiss village covered by landslide after glacier collapse
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 09:05 PM
Donald Trump says US is working on food deliveries to Gaza
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 07:48 PM
Hostage Families Forum responds to Mohammed Sinwar's death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 07:22 PM