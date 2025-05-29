Jerusalem Post
White House optimistic that new proposal could lead to ceasefire, hostage deal - report

By MAARIV

The White House is optimistic that Steve Witkoff's new proposal could bridge the remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas, leading to a ceasefire deal and the return of hostages in Gaza, Axios reported on Thursday, citing three sources involved in the negotiations. 

Musk thanks Trump as special government employee role draws to an end
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 03:12 AM
London police arrest five pro-Palestinian protesters targeting Gal Gadot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 03:01 AM
US trade court blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 02:40 AM
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies five killed at aid distribution site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 01:51 AM
Trump pardons former New York lawmaker Michael Grimm
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 01:02 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region, EMSC says
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 12:52 AM
Trump bid to deport Columbia's Khalil likely unconstitutional, judge say
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:46 PM
US Marines, UAE Presidential Guard conduct training exercise
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 11:12 PM
US arrests Mexican man who allegedly threatened to shoot Trum
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:00 PM
Maj.-Gen. David Zini to retire from IDF on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:36 PM
Netanyahu welcomes US Senator James Lankford to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:33 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron calls for return of Gaza hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:15 PM
90% of Swiss village covered by landslide after glacier collapse
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 09:05 PM
Donald Trump says US is working on food deliveries to Gaza
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 07:48 PM
Hostage Families Forum responds to Mohammed Sinwar's death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 07:22 PM