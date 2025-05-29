The White House is optimistic that Steve Witkoff's new proposal could bridge the remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas, leading to a ceasefire deal and the return of hostages in Gaza, Axios reported on Thursday, citing three sources involved in the negotiations.
White House optimistic that new proposal could lead to ceasefire, hostage deal - report
