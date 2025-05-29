Jerusalem Post
Attorney appeals A-G legal advisor to impeach Netanyahu

By MAARIV

Attorney Dafna Holtz Lechner appealed to the legal advisor of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, demanding that she officially impeach Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in light of the High Court's rulings that Netanyahu cannot appoint the head of the Shin Bet.

White House optimistic that new proposal could lead to ceasefire
By MAARIV
05/29/2025 04:14 AM
London police arrest five pro-Palestinian protesters targeting Gal Gadot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 03:01 AM
US trade court blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 02:40 AM
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies five killed at aid distribution site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 01:51 AM
Trump pardons former New York lawmaker Michael Grimm
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 01:02 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region, EMSC says
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 12:52 AM
Trump bid to deport Columbia's Khalil likely unconstitutional, judge say
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:46 PM
US Marines, UAE Presidential Guard conduct training exercise
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 11:12 PM
US arrests Mexican man who allegedly threatened to shoot Trum
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:00 PM
Maj.-Gen. David Zini to retire from IDF on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:36 PM
Netanyahu welcomes US Senator James Lankford to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:33 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron calls for return of Gaza hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:15 PM
90% of Swiss village covered by landslide after glacier collapse
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 09:05 PM
Donald Trump says US is working on food deliveries to Gaza
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 07:48 PM
Hostage Families Forum responds to Mohammed Sinwar's death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 07:22 PM