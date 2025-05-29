Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US says it will start revoking visas for Chinese students

By REUTERS

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday that the United States will start "aggressively" revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.

If applied to a broad segment of the hundreds of thousands of Chinese university students in the United States, the move could possibly disrupt a major source of income for American schools and a crucial pipeline of talent for US technology companies.

President Donald Trump's administration has sought to ramp up deportations and revoke student visas as part of wide-ranging efforts to fulfill its hardline immigration agenda.

Attorney appeals to A-G to impeach Netanyahu
By MAARIV
05/29/2025 06:20 AM
White House optimistic that new proposal could lead to ceasefire
By MAARIV
05/29/2025 04:14 AM
London police arrest five pro-Palestinian protesters targeting Gal Gadot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 03:01 AM
US trade court blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 02:40 AM
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation denies five killed at aid distribution site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 01:51 AM
Trump pardons former New York lawmaker Michael Grimm
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 01:02 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region, EMSC says
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 12:52 AM
Trump bid to deport Columbia's Khalil likely unconstitutional, judge say
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:46 PM
US Marines, UAE Presidential Guard conduct training exercise
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 11:12 PM
US arrests Mexican man who allegedly threatened to shoot Trum
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:00 PM
Maj.-Gen. David Zini to retire from IDF on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:36 PM
Netanyahu welcomes US Senator James Lankford to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:33 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron calls for return of Gaza hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:15 PM
90% of Swiss village covered by landslide after glacier collapse
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 09:05 PM
Donald Trump says US is working on food deliveries to Gaza
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 07:48 PM