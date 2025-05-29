IDF demolishes home of Hamas suicide bomber from West Bank

IDF troops demolished the home of Hamas operative Jaafar Muna in the West Bank city of Nablus during an overnight operation on Wednesday, the IDF confirmed on Thursday.

Muna was responsible for a suicide bombing in Tel Aviv involving what security officials described as an unusual improvised explosive device. He was part of a terrorist cell operating out of Nablus and directed by Hamas operatives based abroad.

On the day of the attempted attack, Muna traveled to Tel Aviv wearing an explosive belt and intended to detonate it near a synagogue. However, the device either detonated prematurely or malfunctioned, killing only Muna and resulting in no other fatalities.

The security establishment, with the backing of legal authorities, approved the demolition of Muna’s residence in accordance with Israel’s deterrence policy.

The policy permits home demolitions for perpetrators of especially severe terrorist attacks, regardless of whether the incident caused additional deaths.