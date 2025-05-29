Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police extends arrest of Ben-Gurion Airport sexual assault suspect

By SARAH BEN-NUN

Israel Police extended the arrest of a worker at Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday, a man in his 30s suspected of sexual assault.

Police said it is actively looking for more victims. Allegedly, his pattern was consistent, and he used his position of authority in the airport to severely harm the victims, who wished to enter the country.

The man, who is from the South, committed acts of sexual assault against several women in the area of the airport over the past few years. He was apprehended a few weeks ago.

His arrest has now been extended, per approval from the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, until June 4. 

IDF demolishes home of Hamas suicide bomber from West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 09:23 AM
US will start revoking visas from Chinese students
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 07:08 AM
Attorney appeals to A-G to impeach Netanyahu
By MAARIV
05/29/2025 06:20 AM
White House optimistic that new proposal could lead to ceasefire
By MAARIV
05/29/2025 04:14 AM
US trade court blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 02:40 AM
Trump pardons former New York lawmaker Michael Grimm
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 01:02 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region, EMSC says
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 12:52 AM
Trump bid to deport Columbia's Khalil likely unconstitutional, judge say
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:46 PM
US Marines, UAE Presidential Guard conduct training exercise
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 11:12 PM
US arrests Mexican man who allegedly threatened to shoot Trum
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:00 PM
Maj.-Gen. David Zini to retire from IDF on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:36 PM
Netanyahu welcomes US Senator James Lankford to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:33 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron calls for return of Gaza hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 09:15 PM
90% of Swiss village covered by landslide after glacier collapse
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 09:05 PM
Donald Trump says US is working on food deliveries to Gaza
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 07:48 PM