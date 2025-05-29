Police extends arrest of Ben-Gurion Airport sexual assault suspect

Israel Police extended the arrest of a worker at Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday, a man in his 30s suspected of sexual assault.

Police said it is actively looking for more victims. Allegedly, his pattern was consistent, and he used his position of authority in the airport to severely harm the victims, who wished to enter the country.

The man, who is from the South, committed acts of sexual assault against several women in the area of the airport over the past few years. He was apprehended a few weeks ago.

His arrest has now been extended, per approval from the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, until June 4.