Israel Police thwart shooting plot by suspected gang members in Tel Aviv

Israel Police thwarted a cell of five suspects, some of whom are affiliated with a gang of foreign nationals, who were allegedly on their way to carry out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, the police confirmed on Thursday.

The police stated that detectives from the Central Unit of the Tel Aviv District seized a loaded handgun with a magazine, two bulletproof vests, and face coverings during the arrest in the northern part of the city.

The suspects were apprehended while en route to use the weapon against individuals with whom they are in conflict, according to the police.