Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel Police thwart shooting plot by suspected gang members in Tel Aviv

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Police thwarted a cell of five suspects, some of whom are affiliated with a gang of foreign nationals, who were allegedly on their way to carry out a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, the police confirmed on Thursday.

The police stated that detectives from the Central Unit of the Tel Aviv District seized a loaded handgun with a magazine, two bulletproof vests, and face coverings during the arrest in the northern part of the city. 

The suspects were apprehended while en route to use the weapon against individuals with whom they are in conflict, according to the police.

US signals it may use administrative process against Harvard
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 03:38 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 03:19 PM
IDF Arabic spox. issues evacuation warning for areas in Nuseirat, Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 01:32 PM
US backs Syria-Israel non-aggression agreement, US envoy to Syria says
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 12:24 PM
Police extends arrest of Ben-Gurion Airport sexual assault suspect
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/29/2025 11:45 AM
IDF demolishes home of Hamas suicide bomber from West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 09:23 AM
US will start revoking visas from Chinese students
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 07:08 AM
Attorney appeals to A-G to impeach Netanyahu
By MAARIV
05/29/2025 06:20 AM
White House optimistic that new proposal could lead to ceasefire
By MAARIV
05/29/2025 04:14 AM
US trade court blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 02:40 AM
Trump pardons former New York lawmaker Michael Grimm
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 01:02 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region, EMSC says
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 12:52 AM
Trump bid to deport Columbia's Khalil likely unconstitutional, judge say
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:46 PM
US Marines, UAE Presidential Guard conduct training exercise
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/28/2025 11:12 PM
US arrests Mexican man who allegedly threatened to shoot Trum
By REUTERS
05/28/2025 11:00 PM