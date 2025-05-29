Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu’s office claims N12 reporter attempted to spy on meeting with hostage families

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Prime Minister's Office claimed that, according to testimonies from hostage families, Channel 12 news reporter Yolan Cohen attempted to "smuggle a listening device into the Prime Minister’s Office," ahead of a meeting held on Thursday between Benjamin Netanyahu and families of hostages killed in captivity.

The Prime Minister’s Office accused Channel 12 of being a "propaganda channel willing to harm even the families of hostages just to attack Prime Minister Netanyahu."

The security team allegedly detected and confiscated the listening device: "This is an extremely serious incident and a violation of the law," the PMO wrote. 



