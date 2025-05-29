Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu argues Hamas in power due to its profits from aid

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, AMICHAI STEIN
Updated: MAY 29, 2025 21:10

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted in a meeting that took place with families of hostages on Thursday that one of the two main reasons Hamas remains in power is its profits from humanitarian aid, The Jerusalem Post learned.

"Today, in order to prevent Hamas from taking control of the aid, we established four distribution centers managed by the United States. Hamas sees the aid being distributed without having control over it," Netanyahu declared. 

When a hostage family relative asked Netanyahu the number of humanitarian aid trucks Israel commits to sending to Gaza per day, the prime minister responded that there is no commitment "to any specific number of trucks."



