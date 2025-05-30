Gazans instructed to evacuate West amid reports of potential incoming ceasefire

Palestinians in the areas of Al-Atatra, Jabalia Al-Balad, Shujaiya, Al-Daraj and Al-Zeitoun have been told to evacuate their neighborhoods and move West, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee instructed in a Thursday X/Twitter post.

#عاجل ‼️ الى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في مناطق العطاطرة، جباليا البلد، الشجاعية، الدرج والزيتون⭕️تواصل المنظمات الإرهابية نشاطها التخريبي في المنطقة ولذلك سوف يوسّع جيش الدفاع نشاطه الهجومي في مناطق وجودكم لتدمير قدرات المنظمات الإرهابيةمن هذه اللحظة، سيتم اعتبار المناطق… pic.twitter.com/EGwZk13nnZ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 29, 2025

The evacuation warning was given as the IDF reportedly plans to expand operations in these areas to counter the terrorist threats embedded there.