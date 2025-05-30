Jerusalem Post
Gazans instructed to evacuate West amid reports of potential incoming ceasefire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Palestinians in the areas of  Al-Atatra, Jabalia Al-Balad, Shujaiya, Al-Daraj and Al-Zeitoun have been told to evacuate their neighborhoods and move West, IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee instructed in a Thursday X/Twitter post.

The evacuation warning was given as the IDF reportedly plans to expand operations in these areas to counter the terrorist threats embedded there.

UN may cut staff by 20%, internal memo says
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:06 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 11:55 PM
Hamas official says Israeli response to Witkoff ceasefire proposal fails
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 11:07 PM
PMO: Netanyahu to undergo routine medical examination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 10:58 PM
Three IDF soldiers were lightly wounded in a battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 10:12 PM
Netanyahu argues Hamas in power due to its profits from aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , AMICHAI STEIN
05/29/2025 09:09 PM
PMO claims N12 reporter tried to spy on meeting with captive families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 08:56 PM
Israeli officials deny reports that Israel and Hamas had reached a deal
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/29/2025 08:23 PM
UK police charge man over Liverpool car collision that hurt dozens
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 07:37 PM
NSC warns Israelis not to travel to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 05:22 PM
Goldknopf threatens to resign over draft law as budget deadline nears
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 04:01 PM
Israel Police thwart shooting plot by suspected gang in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 03:32 PM
IDF kills Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 03:19 PM
IDF Arabic spox. issues evacuation warning for areas in Nuseirat, Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 01:32 PM
Police extends arrest of Ben-Gurion Airport sexual assault suspect
By SARAH BEN-NUN
05/29/2025 11:45 AM