UN may cut staff by 20%, internal memo says

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 30, 2025 00:07

The United Nations Secretariat is preparing to cut its $3.7 billion budget by 20% and slash about 6,900 jobs, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The directive, which asks staff to detail cuts by June 13, comes amid a financial crisis triggered in part by the United States, which annually funds nearly a quarter of the world body.

In addition to US foreign aid cuts under President Donald Trump that have gutted U.N. humanitarian agencies, the US owes - for arrears and the current fiscal year - nearly $1.5 billion.

