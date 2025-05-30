Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US arrests gov't employee who allegedly tried to leak intelligence info. to foreign gov't

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Nathan Vilas Laatsch, a 28-year-old IT specialist employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly attempted to leak national defense information to a foreign government, the Justice Department announced.

Laatsch, who works with the Insider Threat Division and holds a Top Secret security clearance, allegedly offered to provide information to a friendly foreign government.

A tip sent to the FBI indicated that Laatsch had attempted to divulge the information as he did not “agree or align with the values of this administration” and was therefore “willing to share classified information.”

While unknowingly speaking to an FBI agent, Laatsch was said to have expressed interest in gaining “citizenship for your country”  because he did not “expect[] things here to improve in the long term.” 

Trump will have a press conference with Musk in Oval Office on Friday
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 03:48 AM
Ukrainian drones damage hospital, homes in Russia's Kursk, official says
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 02:19 AM
IDF instructs large-scale evacuations in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 12:07 AM
UN may cut staff by 20%, internal memo says
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:06 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 11:55 PM
Hamas official says Israeli response to Witkoff ceasefire proposal fails
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 11:07 PM
PMO: Netanyahu to undergo routine medical examination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 10:58 PM
Three IDF soldiers were lightly wounded in a battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 10:12 PM
Netanyahu argues Hamas in power due to its profits from aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , AMICHAI STEIN
05/29/2025 09:09 PM
PMO claims N12 reporter tried to spy on meeting with captive families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 08:56 PM
Israeli officials deny reports that Israel and Hamas had reached a deal
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/29/2025 08:23 PM
UK police charge man over Liverpool car collision that hurt dozens
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 07:37 PM
NSC warns Israelis not to travel to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 05:22 PM
Goldknopf threatens to resign over draft law as budget deadline nears
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 04:01 PM
Israel Police thwart shooting plot by suspected gang in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 03:32 PM