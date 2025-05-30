Turkey hopes to host leaders of US, Russia, Ukraine after potential next round peace talks

Turkey hopes that Russia and Ukraine will largely finish work on technical issues at their next potential talks aimed at ending the war, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

He added that Ankara wanted to host a leaders' summit afterwards, and the Turkish and US presidents were also present.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, to which he travelled after talks in Moscow earlier this week, Fidan said the May 16 talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul - the first direct contact between them in three years - marked a new start, adding he believed further meetings were possible.