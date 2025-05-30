Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey hopes to host leaders of US, Russia, Ukraine after potential next round peace talks

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 30, 2025 12:17

Turkey hopes that Russia and Ukraine will largely finish work on technical issues at their next potential talks aimed at ending the war, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

He added that Ankara wanted to host a leaders' summit afterwards, and the Turkish and US presidents were also present.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, to which he travelled after talks in Moscow earlier this week, Fidan said the May 16 talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul - the first direct contact between them in three years - marked a new start, adding he believed further meetings were possible.

Russel brands pleads not guilty to rape and sex assault charges
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:40 PM
Rock collapse at Indonesia quarry kills at least 8 and traps dozens
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 10:53 AM
PMO: Netanyahu successfully completed routine colonoscopy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 10:49 AM
Tzav 9 activists, hostage family members block Gaza aid trucks
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/30/2025 10:24 AM
Hamas official tells BBC terror group will reject hostage deal proposal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 07:48 AM
IDF soldier severely injured during combat in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 06:14 AM
Employee at US Defense Intelligence Agency allegedly leaks state secrets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 04:36 AM
Trump will have a press conference with Musk in Oval Office on Friday
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 03:48 AM
Ukrainian drones damage hospital, homes in Russia's Kursk, official says
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 02:19 AM
IDF instructs large-scale evacuations in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 12:07 AM
UN may cut staff by 20%, internal memo says
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:06 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 11:55 PM
Hamas official says Israeli response to Witkoff ceasefire proposal fails
By REUTERS
05/29/2025 11:07 PM
PMO: Netanyahu to undergo routine medical examination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 10:58 PM
Three IDF soldiers were lightly wounded in a battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/29/2025 10:12 PM