Herzog condemns attack on Arab bus drivers in Jerusalem

President Isaac Herzog condemned the Thursday attack on two Arab bus drivers in Jerusalem on Friday.

"It is not possible for employees who perform their duties with dedication to fear for their lives just because of their identity. Violence of any kind, and certainly one motivated by racial hatred, is unacceptable, serious, and contradicts our values ​​as a society," the president wrote.

אני מגנה בתוקף את תקיפתם האלימה של שני נהגי האוטובוס הערבים אמש בירושלים - לא ייתכן שעובדים המבצעים את תפקידם במסירות יחששו לחייהם רק בשל זהותם. אלימות מכל סוג, ובוודאי כזו שמונעת משנאה גזענית, היא פסולה, חמורה, וסותרת את ערכינו כחברה.אוהדי ספורט אמורים להיות מקור לגאווה, לא… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) May 30, 2025

"Sports fans are supposed to be a source of pride, not violence. The entire Israeli society, Jews and Arabs alike, must stand like a wall against manifestations of hatred, racism, and bullying."