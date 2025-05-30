Jerusalem Post
Herzog condemns attack on Arab bus drivers in Jerusalem

By WALLA!
Updated: MAY 30, 2025 17:44

President Isaac Herzog condemned the Thursday attack on two Arab bus drivers in Jerusalem on Friday.

"It is not possible for employees who perform their duties with dedication to fear for their lives just because of their identity. Violence of any kind, and certainly one motivated by racial hatred, is unacceptable, serious, and contradicts our values ​​as a society," the president wrote.

"Sports fans are supposed to be a source of pride, not violence. The entire Israeli society, Jews and Arabs alike, must stand like a wall against manifestations of hatred, racism, and bullying."

