Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Crown Prince Faisal bin Farhan will lead a ministerial delegation to Ramallah in the West Bank this weekend, international media reported Friday.

The trip comes as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is pushing for international recognition of a Palestinian state and amid the prospect of Saudi-Israeli normalization.

It will be the highest-level Saudi visit to the West Bank since 1967.

Israeli authorities have been notified of the visit.