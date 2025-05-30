Jerusalem Post
Taylor Swift says she has gained control of her music catalog

By REUTERS

Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday she had purchased the master recordings of her first six albums, giving her control of all of her music after a dispute with her former record label.

Swift's masters had been sold in 2019, and the singer said she was not given the opportunity to buy them at the time. She re-recorded four of the albums with the subtitle "Taylor's Version."

On Friday, Swift said she had purchased the original recordings from current owner Shamrock Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out this is really happening," she said in a statement on her website. "I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made ... now belongs ... to me."

IDF determines Shamir siren was a false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 08:22 PM
Police launch investigation into traffic accident involving child
By MAARIV
05/30/2025 06:02 PM
President Isaac Herzog condemns attack on Arab bus drivers in Jerusalem
By WALLA!
05/30/2025 05:42 PM
Security forces arrest 80 in West Bank, seize NIS 7 mn
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 05:22 PM
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth' - UN office
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 01:15 PM
Russel brands pleads not guilty to rape and sex assault charges
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:40 PM
Turkey hopes to host peace talks between US, Russia and Ukraine.
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:16 PM
Rock collapse at Indonesia quarry kills at least 8 and traps dozens
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 10:53 AM
PMO: Netanyahu successfully completed routine colonoscopy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 10:49 AM
Tzav 9 activists, hostage family members block Gaza aid trucks
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/30/2025 10:24 AM
Hamas official tells BBC terror group will reject hostage deal proposal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 07:48 AM
IDF soldier severely injured during combat in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 06:14 AM
Employee at US Defense Intelligence Agency allegedly leaks state secrets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 04:36 AM
Trump will have a press conference with Musk in Oval Office on Friday
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 03:48 AM
Ukrainian drones damage hospital, homes in Russia's Kursk, official says
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 02:19 AM