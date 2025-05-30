Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Deep state pursues me and my husband, Sara Netanyahu tells Lara Trump

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

"You have a deep state in the US that pursues President Trump and his family, and we have the same kind of deep state in Israel that pursues my husband, me, and my sons, my family," the prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, told Lara Trump on her Fox News show, My View, in a preview of the episode which is slated to air on Saturday, according to international reports.

These are "rather small groups of radical left elites, established by foreign countries and others, who hold positions of influence within key institutions," Netanyahu added.

Israel reportedly strikes Syria's Jableh
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 10:36 PM
Turkey's Erdogan said planned Istanbul talks will pave way for peace
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 10:22 PM
Syrian Kurdish commander says group in direct contact with Turkey
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 09:42 PM
IDF determines Shamir siren was a false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 08:22 PM
Taylor Swift says she has gained control of her music catalog
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 08:04 PM
Police launch investigation into traffic accident involving child
By MAARIV
05/30/2025 06:02 PM
President Isaac Herzog condemns attack on Arab bus drivers in Jerusalem
By WALLA!
05/30/2025 05:42 PM
Security forces arrest 80 in West Bank, seize NIS 7 mn
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 05:22 PM
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth' - UN office
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 01:15 PM
Russel brands pleads not guilty to rape and sex assault charges
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:40 PM
Turkey hopes to host peace talks between US, Russia and Ukraine.
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:16 PM
Rock collapse at Indonesia quarry kills at least 8 and traps dozens
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 10:53 AM
PMO: Netanyahu successfully completed routine colonoscopy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 10:49 AM
Tzav 9 activists, hostage family members block Gaza aid trucks
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/30/2025 10:24 AM
Hamas official tells BBC terror group will reject hostage deal proposal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 07:48 AM