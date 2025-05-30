Deep state pursues me and my husband, Sara Netanyahu tells Lara Trump

"You have a deep state in the US that pursues President Trump and his family, and we have the same kind of deep state in Israel that pursues my husband, me, and my sons, my family," the prime minister's wife, Sara Netanyahu, told Lara Trump on her Fox News show, My View, in a preview of the episode which is slated to air on Saturday, according to international reports.

These are "rather small groups of radical left elites, established by foreign countries and others, who hold positions of influence within key institutions," Netanyahu added.