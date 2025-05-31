Jerusalem Post
Conditions in Gaza are catastrophic despite renewed aid, UN says

By REUTERS

The situation in Gaza is the worst since the war between Israel and Hamas terrorists began 19-months ago, the United Nations said on Friday, despite a resumption of limited aid deliveries in the Palestinian enclave.

Under growing global pressure, Israel ended an 11-week long blockade on Gaza 12 days ago, allowing limited UN-led operations to resume. Then on Monday, a controversial new avenue for aid distribution was also launched - the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by the United States and Israel.

"Any aid that gets into the hands of people who need it is good," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York. But, he added, the aid deliveries so far overall have had "very, very little impact."

"The catastrophic situation in Gaza is the worst since the war began," he said.

The UN and international aid groups have refused to work with the GHF because they say it is not neutral and has a distribution model that forces the displacement of Palestinians.

