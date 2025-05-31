Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US FDA approves Moderna's next-generation COVID vaccine for adults 65 or older

By REUTERS

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna's MRNA.O next-generation COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 65 and above, the company said on Saturday, the first endorsement since the regulator tightened requirements.

The vaccine has also been approved for people aged 12 to 64 with at least one or more underlying risk factors defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Moderna said in a statement.

The company said it expects to have the vaccine, called mNEXSPIKE, available for the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season. "The FDA approval of our third product, mNEXSPIKE, adds an important new tool to help protect people at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19," CEO Stephane Bancel said in the statement.

IDF issues drone strike on vehicle in Deir ez-Zahrani in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2025 07:13 AM
Hamas claims it is discussing Witkoff Framework for ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2025 01:21 AM
Conditions in Gaza are catastrophic despite renewed aid, UN says
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 01:05 AM
Turkey's Erdogan said planned Istanbul talks will pave way for peace
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 10:22 PM
Deep state pursues me and my husband, Sara Netanyahu tells Lara Trump
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 10:00 PM
Syrian Kurdish commander says group in direct contact with Turkey
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 09:42 PM
IDF determines Shamir siren was a false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 08:22 PM
Taylor Swift says she has gained control of her music catalog
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 08:04 PM
Police launch investigation into traffic accident involving child
By MAARIV
05/30/2025 06:02 PM
President Isaac Herzog condemns attack on Arab bus drivers in Jerusalem
By WALLA!
05/30/2025 05:42 PM
Security forces arrest 80 in West Bank, seize NIS 7 m
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/30/2025 05:22 PM
Israel aid blockage making Gaza 'hungriest region on earth' - UN office
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 01:15 PM
Russel brands pleads not guilty to rape and sex assault charges
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:40 PM
Turkey hopes to host peace talks between US, Russia and Ukraine.
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 12:16 PM
Rock collapse at Indonesia quarry kills at least 8 and traps dozens
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 10:53 AM