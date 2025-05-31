US FDA approves Moderna's next-generation COVID vaccine for adults 65 or older

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna's MRNA.O next-generation COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 65 and above, the company said on Saturday, the first endorsement since the regulator tightened requirements.

The vaccine has also been approved for people aged 12 to 64 with at least one or more underlying risk factors defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Moderna said in a statement.

The company said it expects to have the vaccine, called mNEXSPIKE, available for the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season. "The FDA approval of our third product, mNEXSPIKE, adds an important new tool to help protect people at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19," CEO Stephane Bancel said in the statement.