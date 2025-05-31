Hamas did not reject Witkoff's Gaza truce proposal, senior official says

Hamas said it has not rejected a ceasefire proposal presented by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, senior Hamas official Basem Naim told Reuters on Saturday.

Naim said Israel's response to Witkoff's proposal was incompatible with what the group agreed on, adding that the US envoy's position towards the group was "unfair" and showed "complete bias" towards Israel.

Netanyahu, Witkoff discuss Hamas refusal to ceasefire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday to discuss Hamas's refusal to accept a ceasefire proposal.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff slammed Hamas for making what he called were "backward" changes to the US-backed hostage deal proposal.

"I received the Hamas response to the United States' proposal. It is totally unacceptable and only takes us backward. Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week," Witkoff said on X/Twitter.

According to Al Mayadeen, Hamas reportedly requested several changes to the proposal, including a permanent ceasefire between the two sides for a period of 5-7 years, guaranteed by the mediators and negotiated within 60 days.

The terrorist group also expressed its commitment to release 10 living hostages within those 60 days: four on the first day, two on the 30th day, and four on the 60th day.

Hamas also stated an independent committee would manage the Gaza Strip immediately upon the commencement of the agreement's implementation.

