Stanley Fischer, former Bank of Israel governor, passes away at 81

Stanley Fischer, former Governor of the Bank of Israel, passed away on Saturday at age 81. He held dual Israeli and American citizenship.

Fischer served as Governor of the Bank of Israel from 2005 to 2013, and also served as Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2017, under the Obama administration.

The Bank of Israel eulogized Fischer, writing, "Prof. Fischer made a decisive contributor to Israel's economy - both in his role as the IMF's representative to Israel in the 1980s, when he played a significant part in formulating the 1985 economic stabilization program, and during his tenure as Governor of the Bank, when he led a responsible economic policy during a challenging period that included the global financial crisis of 2008."