Mother and son perish in fire at Modi’in residence, firefighters and ZAKA teams at the scene

A woman and her son were killed in a deadly fire at a home on Sunday morning in Modi’in.

Firefighters from the Modi'in station were dispatched to a residential fire, and upon their arrival at the scene, they noticed black smoke coming from the apartment.

During the search, firefighters found a mother and child unconscious, and they were later pronounced dead.

ZAKA teams were on their way to the scene to assist in identification, collect evidence, and ensure the dignity of the deceased, the organization stated.

The Israel Police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths of the mother and son.