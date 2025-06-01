Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Mother and son perish in fire at Modi’in residence, firefighters and ZAKA teams at the scene

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 1, 2025 11:15

A woman and her son were killed in a deadly fire at a home on Sunday morning in Modi’in.

Firefighters from the Modi'in station were dispatched to a residential fire, and upon their arrival at the scene, they noticed black smoke coming from the apartment.

During the search, firefighters found a mother and child unconscious, and they were later pronounced dead. 

ZAKA teams were on their way to the scene to assist in identification, collect evidence, and ensure the dignity of the deceased, the organization stated. 

The Israel Police opened an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths of the mother and son. 

Israelis indicted for transferring explosive materials to West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2025 10:28 AM
Police disperse illegal rave on the shores of Lake Kinneret
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/01/2025 08:12 AM
Bridge collapse in Russia's Bryansk caused by explosion, governor says
By REUTERS
06/01/2025 03:02 AM
Steve Witkoff sent Iran 'detailed and acceptable' nuclear proposal
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 11:40 PM
Chevron activates emergency flare at Leviathan rig
By WALLA!
05/31/2025 11:36 PM
Hamas did not reject Witkoff's Gaza truce proposal, senior official says
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 11:08 PM
Iran minister: Oman presented elements of a US proposal for nuclear deal
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 07:46 PM
Rockets from Gaza Strip fall in open areas, none injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2025 07:35 PM
Sacks of flour looted from aid trucks in the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2025 12:29 PM
Russia has captured two villages in Ukraine, RIA reports
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 12:18 PM
India says changed tactics worked well in conflict with Pakistan
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 11:39 AM
FDA approves Moderna's next-gen COVID shot for 65 or older
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 09:19 AM
Hamas claims it is discussing Witkoff Framework for ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/31/2025 01:21 AM
Conditions in Gaza are catastrophic despite renewed aid, UN says
By REUTERS
05/31/2025 01:05 AM
Turkey's Erdogan said planned Istanbul talks will pave way for peace
By REUTERS
05/30/2025 10:22 PM